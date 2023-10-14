Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.18% of Overstock.com worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

In related news, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 42,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $735,546.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. acquired 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,301.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 42,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $735,546.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,209. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $15.02 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.69.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

