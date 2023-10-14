Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 2,730 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

