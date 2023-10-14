Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 9,925 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,704,000 after purchasing an additional 773,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 898,671 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,739,000 after purchasing an additional 789,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,476,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,514,000 after purchasing an additional 274,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

NTR opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

