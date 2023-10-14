Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2,781.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,463,000 after buying an additional 5,234,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NTR opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.