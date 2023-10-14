Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.4 %

FICO opened at $895.87 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $398.56 and a 52-week high of $916.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $878.75 and a 200 day moving average of $805.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $7,472,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

