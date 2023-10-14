Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 347,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

