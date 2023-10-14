Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 708 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,458 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after buying an additional 149,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,196,000 after buying an additional 263,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $248.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.24 and its 200 day moving average is $219.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.