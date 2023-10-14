Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Increases By 146.9%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the September 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of FPLSF remained flat at $2.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $201.97 million, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.68.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

