Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Decreases By 49.3%

Oct 14th, 2023

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 129,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Rebel Trading Up 1.6 %

AREB opened at $0.54 on Friday. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AREB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Rebel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

See Also

