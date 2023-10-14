Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Decreases By 49.3%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 129,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Rebel Trading Up 1.6 %
AREB opened at $0.54 on Friday. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.
American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.40%.
American Rebel Company Profile
American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.
