Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Decreases By 49.3%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 129,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Rebel Trading Up 1.6 %

AREB opened at $0.54 on Friday. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Rebel Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AREB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

