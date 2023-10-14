Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Expands By 36.4%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLM. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth $16,238,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Apollomics during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollomics during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Apollomics during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollomics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Apollomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Shares of APLM opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13. Apollomics has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain.

