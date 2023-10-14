Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Drops By 19.1%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptorum Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.90% of Aptorum Group worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

APM stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

