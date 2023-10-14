Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Expands By 22.2%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

APWC stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

