Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Rises By 126.9%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,800 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the September 15th total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $12.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

