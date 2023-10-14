Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Rises By 126.9%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,800 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the September 15th total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $12.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.
About Chubu Electric Power
