Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Decreases By 57.4%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the September 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cielo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CIOXY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Cielo has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cielo had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cielo will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cielo Increases Dividend

Cielo Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.0099 per share. This is a positive change from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Cielo’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

