Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Grows By 34.3%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Flora Growth by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Flora Growth by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at $260,000.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Flora Growth Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth ( NASDAQ:FLGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 54.20% and a negative net margin of 107.04%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flora Growth will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.