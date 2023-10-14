Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Rises By 157.1%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 11.1 %

HTOOW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 88,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,586. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

