Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Rises By 157.1%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 11.1 %
HTOOW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 88,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,586. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Fuel Green
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.