Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expands By 33.4%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 961,100 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 720,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,556,000 after buying an additional 183,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 111.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 937,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 493,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NYSE:HT opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $396.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

