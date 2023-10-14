Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Grows By 155.6%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
MBINP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. 2,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.
