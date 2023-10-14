Short Interest in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Declines By 17.0%

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 859,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.44. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $123.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

