Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Declines By 14.9%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TKC opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Cuts Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.68 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 20.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Stories

