Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Cap of $160.09 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $160.09 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,858.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00229050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.94 or 0.00804032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.05 or 0.00569874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00055401 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00126305 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,415,865,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,393,058,009 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

