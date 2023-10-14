Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $692,230.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 56,163 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5,615.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 221,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,518,000 after buying an additional 217,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

