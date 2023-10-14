SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Trading Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

