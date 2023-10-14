Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $87.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $116.00.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.73.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.75. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $80.08 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.