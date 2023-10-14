SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.44 million. SMART Global also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $655.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $125,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,541.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210 shares of company stock worth $825,539. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

