Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 62,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Snap-on by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $253.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $201.80 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

