Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.67.

SON opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

