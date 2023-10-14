Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.50. 2,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.
Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37.
Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Company Profile
The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.