Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.50. 2,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

