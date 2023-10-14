Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Citigroup

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Southwest Gas stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,022,604 shares in the company, valued at $683,401,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,022,604 shares in the company, valued at $683,401,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 61,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 10.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 69,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.