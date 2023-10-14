SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,073,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,470,000 after purchasing an additional 91,220 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

