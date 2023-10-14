SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Lowered by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,148 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $34,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,818 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

