SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 218,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 84,325 shares.The stock last traded at $68.24 and had previously closed at $69.53.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $311,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

