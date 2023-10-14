Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.17

Shares of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

Square Enix Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $624.21 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

