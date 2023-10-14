Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STN. Scotiabank set a C$99.00 target price on Stantec and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stantec from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$98.27.

Get Stantec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stantec

Stantec Price Performance

TSE:STN opened at C$88.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$85.17. The firm has a market cap of C$9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$62.19 and a 52-week high of C$92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.0706522 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.