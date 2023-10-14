Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 964,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $95,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 86,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

