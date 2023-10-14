Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 77,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

