Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$83.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$73.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJ. CIBC increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on Stella-Jones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.43.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE SJ opened at C$68.41 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$39.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$953.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.2305296 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total transaction of C$26,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

