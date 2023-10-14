Stephens Begins Coverage on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

SPT stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.95. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $595,168.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 242,975 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $595,168.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 242,975 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,901 shares of company stock worth $2,721,805 over the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 75.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 225.9% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 28.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,280,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,086,000 after acquiring an additional 284,222 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

