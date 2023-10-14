Stephens Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $2,330.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $2,400.00 to $2,330.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,141.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,781.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,879.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,946.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

