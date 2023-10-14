STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 144.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 309.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $222.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.13. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $160.15 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 182.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

