StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flexible Solutions International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $46,764.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,394,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

