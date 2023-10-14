StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.50 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barrington Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. jvl associates llc purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 50,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

