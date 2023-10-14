StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

See Also

