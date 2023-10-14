StockNews.com Downgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATRC. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AtriCure

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $36.59 on Friday. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,992.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in AtriCure by 79.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in AtriCure by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AtriCure by 80.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after buying an additional 183,824 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.