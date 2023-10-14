StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 61,508,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,604,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Ambev by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 41,739,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,008,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,110 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

