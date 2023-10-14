StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.16 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

