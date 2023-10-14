StockNews.com Lowers Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.