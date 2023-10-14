StockNews.com Lowers Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXSFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

