StockNews.com Upgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $163.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

