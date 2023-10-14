Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $257.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.99. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

