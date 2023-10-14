Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Trading 0% Higher

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.35 and last traded at $94.35. 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.34.

Sulzer Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.34.

Sulzer Company Profile

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. The company operates in Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

